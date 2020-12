Are energy stocks still a buy after November’s epic run?

Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

November has one trading day left on the calendar but energy stocks are on pace to close its best month in history. Does this mean that one of the most impacted sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic is in the clear and the momentum can continue? Perspective needed The S&P energy sector is on pace to end November 40% higher than where it started, according to a recent CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” But put in perspective, the gains are quite insignificant. Need a refresher on what constitutes energy stocks? Check out this in-depth guide. Since 2010, the S&P 500 index has gained