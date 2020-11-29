Global  
 

The Single Biggest Threat To Venezuela's Future

OilPrice.com Sunday, 29 November 2020
It was not too long ago that copious oil reserves such as the 303 billion barrels located in Venezuela, which are the world’s largest, were viewed as a tremendous economic benefit. That vast petroleum wealth, which quickly became Venezuela’s economic engine, was responsible for shaping the Latin American country’s destiny. By the 1970s Venezuela was the wealthiest, most developed and politically stable country in Latin America. Even after the rapid decline of Venezuela’s leviathan oil industry, economic collapse and near…
