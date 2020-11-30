DoorDash Launches IPO - Quick Facts Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

DoorDash, Inc. announced the launch of initial public offering of its class A common stock. The company is offering 33 million shares of its class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $75.00 and $85.00 per share. 👓 View full article

