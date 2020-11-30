Global  
 

Stock Alert: Nikola Down 23% After Inking New Supply Deal With GM Sans Equity Stake

RTTNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA) tanked 23% on Monday morning after electric vehicle maker announced that it signed a new supply agreement with General Motors Co. (GM), however, sans the previously announced equity stake for GM.
