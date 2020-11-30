Lloyds Banking Group names Charlie Nunn as its next CEO
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) named Charlie Nunn as its next Chief Executive Officer on Monday. Nunn is currently serving at HSBC as the head of wealth and personal banking. Nunn will fill the shoes for Antonio Horta-Osorio at Lloyds. Antonio expressed plans of stepping down in July and is now scheduled to exit the role in 2021 after a 10-year tenure. Lloyds Banking Group shares closed the regular session about 5% down on Monday. The British financial institution now has a per-share price of 36 pence that translates to an over 40% decline this year, despite a 50% recovery