Stock Alert: Zoom Video Slides 12%

RTTNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares are down on Tuesday morning trade, on concerns that the meteoric rise in demand for video might be curbed in the coming quarters as the covid-19 vaccine seems to be a reality in the near future. On Monday, the video communication provider has reported better than expected third-quarter results.
