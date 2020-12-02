Visa and BlockFi set to launch a credit card to reward users with BTC
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Visa Inc., a leading financial services company, has teamed up with BlockFi, a New York-based crypto startup, to launch a credit card that rewards users with bitcoin (BTC) instead of airline cash or cash. A report unveiled this news on December 1, noting that users of the new card will get 1.5% of all their purchases back in BTC. On top of this, the card will offer the users £187 if they spend more than £2,246 within the first three months of getting the card. According to the report, the Bitcoin Rewards credit card has an annual fee of £149.7.
