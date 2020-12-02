Visa and BlockFi set to launch a credit card to reward users with BTC Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Visa Inc., a leading financial services company, has teamed up with BlockFi, a New York-based crypto startup, to launch a credit card that rewards users with bitcoin (BTC) instead of airline cash or cash. A report unveiled this news on December 1, noting that users of the new card will get 1.5% of all their purchases back in BTC. On top of this, the card will offer the users £187 if they spend more than £2,246 within the first three months of getting the card. According to the report, the Bitcoin Rewards credit card has an annual fee of £149.7. Visa Inc., a leading financial services company, has teamed up with BlockFi, a New York-based crypto startup, to launch a credit card that rewards users with bitcoin (BTC) instead of airline cash or cash. A report unveiled this news on December 1, noting that users of the new card will get 1.5% of all their purchases back in BTC. On top of this, the card will offer the users £187 if they spend more than £2,246 within the first three months of getting the card. According to the report, the Bitcoin Rewards credit card has an annual fee of £149.7. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The people, places and things Americans have missed the most in 2020



The average American would pay over $300 to live one normal COVID-19 free day, according to new research. One in four surveyed would spend $500 or more just to live a pre-pandemic day again. It's no.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Study explores how shopping has changed in 2020



Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago PM Modi will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on Nov 20: MEA



Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago

