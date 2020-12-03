Global  
 

Standard Life Aberdeen slashes its stake in HDFC Life Insurance to 8.9%

Invezz Thursday, 3 December 2020
Standard Life Aberdeen slashes its stake in HDFC Life Insurance to 8.9%Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON: SLA) revealed to have divested part of its stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday. The asset manager generated £172 million of proceeds as it offloaded 2.8% of its stake in its subsidiary. Standard Life Aberdeen opened less than 1% down on Thursday but gained more than 1.5% in the next few hours. The asset manager’s stock is now trading at £2.86 per share. In comparison, it had started the year at a per-share price of £3.36, and had tumbled to £1.74 per share in March. If you want to invest in the stock
News video: Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance?

Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance? 00:43

 It's very simple: if you smoke tobacco or cannabis, vape, or chew tobacco, you will pay more for life insurance. The US Surgeon General says 16 million Americans have a smoking-related disease. Smoking-attributable healthcare spending costs over $170 billion per year. According to Business Insider,...

