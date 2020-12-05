Global  
 

Apple Co-Founder Wozniak's New Venture Lists Token to Help Fund Energy Efficiency Projects

Coindesk Saturday, 5 December 2020
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has launched Efforce, a company that facilitates investments in energy efficiency projects via cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
