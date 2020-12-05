Apple Co-Founder Wozniak’s New Venture Lists Token to Help Fund Energy Efficiency Projects
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has launched Efforce, a company that facilitates investments in energy efficiency projects via cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
