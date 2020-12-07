Global  
 

Reports: Airbnb Plans To Raise IPO Price Range

RTTNews Monday, 7 December 2020
As per media reports, Airbnb is likely to increase its IPO price range to $56 to $60, which could result in the valuation of company nearly $42 billion. The previous IPO range was $44 to $50.
