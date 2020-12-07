Market Crash 2.0: 2 Safe Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried About a Recession
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Investors who are wary of a recession can find safety in two dividend-paying companies. B2Gold stock and Fortis stock can be the defensive anchors in anyone’s investment portfolio.
Investors who are wary of a recession can find safety in two dividend-paying companies. B2Gold stock and Fortis stock can be the defensive anchors in anyone’s investment portfolio.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources