Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Market Crash 2.0: 2 Safe Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried About a Recession

Motley Fool Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Investors who are wary of a recession can find safety in two dividend-paying companies. B2Gold stock and Fortis stock can be the defensive anchors in anyone’s investment portfolio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Buffett Indicator: A Stock Market Crash Is Coming

 The Buffett indicator predicts stocks will fall, but ETFs like the BMO Mid-Cap IG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX:ZIC) will be safe regardless.
Motley Fool