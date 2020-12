You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oil Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching Under Biden Presidency



Jim Cramer weighs in on oil stocks under a Biden presidency. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago Oil falls on COVID-19 surge



Oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by fears about a slow recovery in the global economy and fuel demand due to rising COVID-19 infections. Ciara Lee reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago Schlumberger Suffers Losses Amid Falling Oil Prices, Hurricanes



Still-tepid oil prices and one of the most active hurricane seasons on record lead to a third straight quarterly loss for oil-exploration giant Schlumberger. Credit: The Street Duration: 03:06 Published on October 16, 2020