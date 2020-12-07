Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oil Is Key In Russia’s Rapprochement With Azerbaijan

OilPrice.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
It is oftentimes said that the Middle East is the most complicated region in our world, however the Southern Caucasus would certainly take issue with that assumption. The military developments in and around Nagorno Karabakh have complicated matters even further, expanding the territorial holdings of Azerbaijan and effectively perpetuating them by creating a Russian peacemaking battalion. Political developments have imminently brought about energy-relevant changes and one of the main novelties of the post-2020 world might be a much tighter Russia-Azerbaijan…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published