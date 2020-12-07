South Korea Bourse Due For Consolidation On Tuesday
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The South Korea stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 150 points or 6.2 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 2,745-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday.
