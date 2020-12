You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Lose-lose’: Australia slams reported China coal import curbs



Chinese media say top economic planner has approved coal imports without restrictions except for those from Australia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 43 minutes ago 'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence



In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said countries which are unable to protect their sovereignty and cannot even build roads or do trade on their own become like.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago Politicians urge people to buy Australian wine



Legislators from a global cross-party alliance on China urged people to buy Australian wine on Tuesday, posting a video in response to trade sanctions on wine imported from Australia. Libby Hogan.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago