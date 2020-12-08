Coupa Software tops Wall Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Coupa Software Inc. (Nasdaq: Coup) published its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter on Monday that came in better than what analysts had anticipated. The company also gave upbeat guidance for the full year on Monday. Coupe jumped roughly 4% in after-hours trading on Monday. At £251.83 per share, shares of the company are more than 100% up year to date in the stock market after recovering from a low of £82 per share in March when the impact of COVID-19 was at its peak. Learn more about how to invest in the stock market. Coupa’s Q3 financial results
