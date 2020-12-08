Ferguson says its profit climbed by 12.2% in the fiscal first quarter Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In a report on Tuesday, Ferguson plc (LON: FERG) said that its profit in the fiscal first quarter posted a 12.2% annualised growth on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions that fuelled housing permits in the United States, resulting in higher demand for plumbing and heating parts in recent months. Residential operations sales make up 97% of Ferguson's underlying trading profit. Ferguson shares, that you can learn to buy online here, remained almost flat in premarket trading on Tuesday but jumped roughly 1.5% on market open. The stock is now trading at a per-share price of £85.94 as compared to

