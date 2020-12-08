Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Are on Sale Right Now

Motley Fool Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Find out which two dividend stocks I have on my watch list, not only because they have yields above 3.5%, but because they are severely undervalued.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2021 [Video]

Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2021

From Broadcom to Walmart, Real Money's Chris Versace shares his dividend stock picks for 2021.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Passive-Income Investors: Telecom Stocks Are on Sale, But Not for Long. Here’s My Favourite!

 Telus Corporation (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is my top telecom dividend stock for passive-income investors seeking big gains going into 2021.
Motley Fool