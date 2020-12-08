Filecoin (FIL) surges by 6% after listing on Coinbase Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Coinbase announced that it will be adding support for Filecoin (FIL) token on Tuesday The exchange said support for Filecoin's iOS and Android apps will follow soon. Coinbase has been busy lately in the market, as the top cryptocurrency exchange wants to expand its service offerings for users to have more investment options. More New Digital Assets to Be Added The new addition to Coinbase, Filecoin was launched by Protocol Labs. The blockchain-based and decentralized marketplace is designed to allow users to carry out transactions of unused storage on the network through its native coin FIL. The project is best

