Stock Alert: QuantumScape Shares Spike 17% On Performance Data Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

QuantumScape Corp. (QS) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade, as the next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries developer for electric vehicles announced performance data, demonstrating better life, charging time and safety. 👓 View full article

