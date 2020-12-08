Global  
 

Canadian Market Recovers After Weak Start

RTTNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
After opening lower Tuesday morning amid concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe, and reports about likely tighter restrictions in several parts across the globe, the Canadian stock market moved higher in cautious trade.
