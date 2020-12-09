Global  
 

Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences Up 213% On Positive GP2 PhaseII B Results

RTTNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are spiking on Wednesday morning trade as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced zero percent recurrence of breast cancer in its GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial through a poster presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
