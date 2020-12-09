Stock Alert: QuantumScape Touches New 52-week High
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Shares of QuantumScape Corp. (QS), a developer of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, are surging almost 33 percent or $19.08 in Wednesday's morning trade at $76.98, after hitting a new 52-week high of $77.49.
COVID cases are surging in New Jersey with hospitalizations hitting a six-month high. Cars lined up Wednesday night in Essex County, where drive-thru testing is now offered six days a week in an effort..