Stock Alert: QuantumScape Touches New 52-week High

RTTNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Shares of QuantumScape Corp. (QS), a developer of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, are surging almost 33 percent or $19.08 in Wednesday's morning trade at $76.98, after hitting a new 52-week high of $77.49.
