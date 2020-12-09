Maduro Accuses CIA Of Bribing Oil Workers Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has accused the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency of corrupting hundreds of oil industry employees, including former Energy Minister and Venezuela representative of the UN Rafael Ramirez. "There are thousands of cases of infiltration into the oil industry through the US Embassy here in Venezuela. If they bribed the head of the oil industry, corrupted him, lured [former Energy Minister and former Representative to the UN] Rafael Ramirez away, what can you think about the current level… 👓 View full article

