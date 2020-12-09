Global  
 

Is Elon Musk Wrong About Lithium?

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020
"There is a massive amount of lithium on earth...there really is enough lithium in Nevada alone to electrify the entire U.S. fleet." Elon Musk, Tesla CEO. Back on November 23, lithium producer stocks got badly hammered after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made the above remark on Tesla's battery day event. Tesla's main thrust of the event was that EV batteries were about to become much cheaper and more powerful and could give internal combustion engines (ICEs) a serious run for their money in the years to come. Musk's comments are certainly…
