Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

OilPrice.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
2020 has been an absurd year in many ways, but some sectors are thriving in a chaotic market as billionaire investors, institutions, and especially the Robin Hood crowd are rushing to park their money in the industries of the future. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this massive capital shift has been electric vehicle companies. EV makers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO (NYSE:NIO), and newcomer Li Automobile (NYSE:LI) have seen their share prices explode by 409%, 1158%, and 84% respectively since January.And if these triple-digit returns weren’t…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Toyota doubles down on fuel cell cars [Video]

Toyota doubles down on fuel cell cars

Toyota has put on sale a new version of its fuel-cell powered Mirai car. But as electric vehicle sales boom, analysts say the firm faces a challenge in persuading consumers to adopt the alternative..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
New Hyundai Kona electric Interior Design [Video]

New Hyundai Kona electric Interior Design

Compact electric SUV segment-leading 250-mile estimated range Bold, fresh design elements with extroverted color options Signature LED headlights, taillights and daytime running..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:14Published
Fond Du Lac now has electric vehicle chargers [Video]

Fond Du Lac now has electric vehicle chargers

The charging stations are located at Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and the Public Library.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:56Published