The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter Thursday, 10 December 2020

2020 has been an absurd year in many ways, but some sectors are thriving in a chaotic market as billionaire investors, institutions, and especially the Robin Hood crowd are rushing to park their money in the industries of the future. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this massive capital shift has been electric vehicle companies. EV makers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO (NYSE:NIO), and newcomer Li Automobile (NYSE:LI) have seen their share prices explode by 409%, 1158%, and 84% respectively since January.And if these triple-digit returns weren’t… 👓 View full article

0

