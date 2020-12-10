GBP/USD in a tight range after fruitless Brexit talks in Brussels
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The GBP/USD pair is wavering today after the overnight meeting between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. It is trading at 1.3367, which is 1.35% below the year-to-date high of 1.3540. No progress on Brexit The highly-anticipated meeting between Johnson and Ursula ended with only a commitment to accelerate talks between the two sides. The two agreed that they should continue engaging as they try to reach a compromise. They then asked their team members to accelerate the talks, with the next deadline being on Sunday. With both sides under intense pressure, there’s a possibility that a
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before..
