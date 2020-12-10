Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GBP/USD in a tight range after fruitless Brexit talks in Brussels

Invezz Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
GBP/USD in a tight range after fruitless Brexit talks in BrusselsThe GBP/USD pair is wavering today after the overnight meeting between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. It is trading at 1.3367, which is 1.35% below the year-to-date high of 1.3540. No progress on Brexit The highly-anticipated meeting between Johnson and Ursula ended with only a commitment to accelerate talks between the two sides. The two agreed that they should continue engaging as they try to reach a compromise. They then asked their team members to accelerate the talks, with the next deadline being on Sunday. With both sides under intense pressure, there’s a possibility that a
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock 02:24

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32Published
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published