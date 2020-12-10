Global  
 

FTSE 100 Gains Ground As Pound Resumes Slide

RTTNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday while the pound lost ground against the euro and the dollar after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until the end of the weekend to decide on a potential post-Brexit trade agreement.
