Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Canadian Housing Market Defies All Logic

Motley Fool Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Canada’s housing market seems to be oblivious to the pandemic that it continues to post record sales month after month. In the stock market, the Real Matters stock is also having a blistering run in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Housing market continues to boom during pandemic [Video]

Housing market continues to boom during pandemic

As some industries struggle during the pandemic, the housing market is booming. Housing experts across the US say several things play a role in this.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:49Published
Nashville housing market still booming despite the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Nashville housing market still booming despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Even in the middle of a global pandemic, the Nashville housing market remains strong.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published
How to stay cool in Cincinnati's impossibly hot housing market [Video]

How to stay cool in Cincinnati's impossibly hot housing market

Realtor.com ranks Cincinnati 28th in the nation in “Metro Market Hotness,” with a 15.6% increase in median listing price and the fifth biggest year-over-year decline in the number of days homes..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:20Published