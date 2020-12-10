Bitcoin Almost at $20,000: Hive (TSXV:HIVE) Is Up an Insane 1,226% This Year
The HIVE stock is surging in 2020 and outperforming Bitcoin, whose price is rising exponentially too. However, blockchain stocks and digital currencies are not the best investment choices today.
