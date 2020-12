Investigation: Store credit cards may not be the best route to go for holiday shopping



Investigation: Store credit cards may not be the best route to go for holiday shopping Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:10 Published 8 hours ago

Why store credit cards may not be the best idea for holiday shopping



Why store credit cards may not be the best idea for holiday shopping Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:30 Published 20 hours ago