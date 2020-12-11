Fidelity Digital Assets starts holding BTC as collateral for cash loans Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto arm of Fidelity Investments, a leading asset manager, has joined hands with BlockFi, a renowned crypto lender, to let its institutional investors pledge BTC as collateral against cash loans. A report unveiled this news on December 7, noting that Fidelity Digital Assets would only hold the crypto and will not play any part in setting loan terms. Reportedly, this offering targets BTC investors that seek to convert their BTC into cash without selling. As such, potential customers will be hedge funds, crypto miners, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading desks. According to the report, this collaboration will Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto arm of Fidelity Investments, a leading asset manager, has joined hands with BlockFi, a renowned crypto lender, to let its institutional investors pledge BTC as collateral against cash loans. A report unveiled this news on December 7, noting that Fidelity Digital Assets would only hold the crypto and will not play any part in setting loan terms. Reportedly, this offering targets BTC investors that seek to convert their BTC into cash without selling. As such, potential customers will be hedge funds, crypto miners, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading desks. According to the report, this collaboration will 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi declares assets: Find out his bank balance & personal wealth



The latest declaration of assets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that he has become richer by nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to 2019. PM Modi’s net worth as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37 Published on October 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Fidelity Digital to Accept Bitcoin Collateral on Cash Loans for Institutions Fidelity Digital Assets is partnering with crypto lender BlockFi for the new business angle.

Coindesk 2 days ago





