Oil Markets Ignore Bearish News

OilPrice.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging lower on Friday but remained in a position to post a sixth week of gains, as the rollout of novel coronavirus vaccination programs fed hopes that demand for fuel would rebound next year. Traders are largely ignoring a massive build in U.S. crude inventories, which is signaling an abundant crude oil supply. Rally Fueled by Vaccine Optimism Promising vaccine trials are helping to lift some of the worries associated with the record increases in the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths…
