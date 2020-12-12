Global  
 

Geopolitical Rift Between Australia And China Reaches Boiling Point

OilPrice.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Chinese economic engine requires vast quantities of raw materials such as coal to power industries. While the majority of the coal is mined domestically, China is increasingly dependent on imports to satisfy its needs. Australia, in comparison, is an important exporter of several raw materials which has benefitted from the expanding South-east Asian economy in general and China's in particular. However, relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated significantly over the years and reached rock-bottom which is a major threat to the…
