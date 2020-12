Financial Focus for Dec. 11, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago

Jim Cramer Eyeing Similarities to Dot-Com Bubble but Still Buying Opportunities



In Today's Cramer Market Minute, Jim Cramer is keeping an eye on the year-end rally that is reminiscent of the Dot-Com bubble of 2000 but also sees some buying opportunities. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago