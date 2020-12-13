Global  
 

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq weakened on a weekly basis as uncertainty over fresh economic stimulus dented confidence

Invezz Sunday, 13 December 2020
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq weakened on a weekly basis as uncertainty over fresh economic stimulus dented confidenceThe U.S. stock indices have weakened on a weekly basis as uncertainty over fresh economic stimulus dented confidence. The U.S. surpassed the 16 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, and the U.S. Congress can’t agree on a stimulus deal as regional lockdowns come into place. The virus is out of control in the country, and regional lockdowns are being applied, making fiscal aid more urgent. For the week, the Dow Jones weakened -0.57%, the S&P 500 -0.96%, and the Nasdaq -0.60% but all three indices remain in a bull market. “While the pandemic will likely get worse before it improves, and
 Congressional leaders are moving closer to a second stimulus package that could provide some economic relief from the COVID crisis. And the deal, as it currently stands, would include stimulus checks. Katie Johnston reports.

