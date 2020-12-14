Electronic Arts to buy British video game developer Codemasters for £900 million
Monday, 14 December 2020 () In an announcement on Monday, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) said it will buy, Codemasters (LON: CDM), for £900 million. The British video game developer had previously struck an agreement with Take-Two Interactive Software – a bid that EA successfully trumped on Monday. At £102 per share, Electronic Arts Inc. is currently close to 30% up year to date in the stock market after recovering from a low of £64.86 per share in March, when the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the financial markets – a good news for value investors. EA performed largely upbeat in the stock market last
