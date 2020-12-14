The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Monday, 14 December 2020 () A Texas-based oil company that ordered jackets for its employees from The North Face was rejected because it was an oil firm, with its CEO pointing out the irony of such a decision. “They told us we did not meet their brand standards,” Adam Anderson, chief executive of Innovex Downhole Solutions, told CBS7. “We were separately informed that what that really meant is was that we were an oil and gas company.” The outdoor wear company said it did not want to support the oil and gas industry in the same way as it did not support…
