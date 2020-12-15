Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Binance integrates Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) tokens on its Launchpool

Invezz Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Binance integrates Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) tokens on its LaunchpoolIn a bid to expand its cryptocurrency services to the world of sports, the world’s leading exchange platform Binance has partnered with Chiliz (CHZ) to launch JUV and PSG fan tokens. “Introducing @juventusfc and @PSG_inside Fan Tokens on #Binance Launchpool!,” Binance announced via its Twitter handle. Chiliz is a fintech project and a global-trusted blockchain that developed Socios.com. Integration of JUV and PSG tokens Binance announced that the partnership includes the integration of Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) Fan Tokens on the Binance Launchpool platform. With this integration, Binance has combined crypto with sports which allow users to farm
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG

Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat [Video]

PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN SQUAD TRAINING / PSG COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING DEFEAT AGAINST MONACO HAS NOT HURT MORALE, THERE IS LACK OF PLAYERS USED TO THESE

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:38Published
Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph [Video]

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published