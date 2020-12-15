Binance integrates Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) tokens on its Launchpool
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () In a bid to expand its cryptocurrency services to the world of sports, the world’s leading exchange platform Binance has partnered with Chiliz (CHZ) to launch JUV and PSG fan tokens. “Introducing @juventusfc and @PSG_inside Fan Tokens on #Binance Launchpool!,” Binance announced via its Twitter handle. Chiliz is a fintech project and a global-trusted blockchain that developed Socios.com. Integration of JUV and PSG tokens Binance announced that the partnership includes the integration of Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) Fan Tokens on the Binance Launchpool platform. With this integration, Binance has combined crypto with sports which allow users to farm