Major Averages Firmly In Positive Territory In Mid-Day Trading
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Tuesday but have maintained a positive bias throughout the session. The major averages are all firmly in positive territory in mid-day trading after closing mixed for three consecutive sessions.
Stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Tuesday but have maintained a positive bias throughout the session. The major averages are all firmly in positive territory in mid-day trading after closing mixed for three consecutive sessions.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources