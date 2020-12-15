Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TFSA Investors 2021: Buy These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Motley Fool Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
TFSA investors: You can maximize your tax-free income by buying the following dividend stocks: AltaGas stock, Fortis stock, and Enbridge stock.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2021 [Video]

Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2021

From Broadcom to Walmart, Real Money's Chris Versace shares his dividend stock picks for 2021.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:14Published
Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results [Video]

Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results

On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published
Elections Forcing 72% Of Investors To Rethink Their Portfolios [Video]

Elections Forcing 72% Of Investors To Rethink Their Portfolios

A new survey from UBS revealed that 72% of investors globally are considering adjusting their portfolios ahead of the US election. According to Business Insider over the next six months investors are..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

3 Popular Robinhood Stocks Dividend Investors Will Love

 A famous tech stock, pharmaceutical major, and beverage king should be on your radar.
Motley Fool

Market Crash 2.0: 2 Safe Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried About a Recession

 Investors who are wary of a recession can find safety in two dividend-paying companies. B2Gold stock and Fortis stock can be the defensive anchors in anyone’s...
Motley Fool

What is a large-cap stock? It represents a $10 billion-plus company - and often low-risk, stable returns for investors

 Large-cap stocks, companies whose market capitalization is over $10 billion, offer investors steady dividend payouts and share prices.
Business Insider