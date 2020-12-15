Oil Bulls Are Back Despite New COVID Lockdowns

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Oil prices continue to rise as the distribution of vaccines boosts optimism, with oil bulls appearing to ignore new lockdowns across EuropeChart of the Week - In 2019, the average monthly electricity bill for households declined to $115 per month, down by 1.8% compared to 2018.- That came despite rising prices – average electricity prices rose by 12.87 cents per kWh. Lower bills were the result of lower consumption. - Hawaii has the highest electricity bills in…
Diwali, the festival of lights, is an important time for retailers in India to do brisk business. As the pandemic year drags on, the country has been grappling with Covid-19 cases while enduring one of the longest and strictest lockdowns, so brands are now placing their bets on Diwali.The five-day...
Pope Francis spoke out against people who protested coronavirus lockdowns, says Business Insider. "Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals," he wrote. The..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published