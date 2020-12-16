Amazon stock price consolidating as its row with Microsoft intensifies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources It's Not All About Amazon: Stores That Will Match or Beat Their Prices



Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about stores that offer Amazon price matching. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago New York State AG Cracking Down On Amazon Price Gouging



New York State Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on Amazon sellers who have been price gouging during the pandemic. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:36 Published on November 17, 2020 Jeff Bezos Cashes out Over $3 Billion in Amazon Shares



Jeff Bezos Cashes out, Over $3 Billion, in Amazon Shares. According to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. the Amazon CEO offloaded more than $3 billion worth of shares this.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published on November 6, 2020