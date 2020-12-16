Amazon stock price consolidating as its row with Microsoft intensifies
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading mostly unchanged in December as the price action consolidates above the $3,000 handle. Fundamental analysis: Row with Microsoft over a $10 billion government contract intensifies In a redacted October 23 court filing that was unsealed yesterday, Amazon stated a series of harsh criticism towards the Trump administration and Microsoft. In November 2019, Amazon’s cloud arm AWS lost to Microsoft in a battle to win the government’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. The company says that the Department of Defense awarded a contract to Microsoft amid “extraordinary environment of corruption, interference, and retribution”