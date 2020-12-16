Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Stock Futures Give Back Ground Following Disappointing Retail Sales Data

RTTNews Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Stocks appeared poised to extend yesterday's rally earlier Wednesday morning, but the major index futures have given back ground following the release of disappointing retail sales data. The futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 19 points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge

US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge 00:53

 US Retail Sales Slip in November, as COVID-19 Cases Surge. Retail sales declined by 1.1. percent, according to data released by the U.S. Commerce Department. It is the second straight month sales declined, following months of rebound from the initial COVID-19 lockdown measures. Declining motor...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Sales Reach Record-Breaking Numbers Amid Holiday Shopping Season [Video]

Amazon Sales Reach Record-Breaking Numbers Amid Holiday Shopping Season

The retail giant didn't release any specific numbers, but Adobe Analytics data showed an impressive surge in online spending from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom [Video]

Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close [Video]

Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close

On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Disappointing Retail Sales Data Leads To Pullback By U.S. Stock Futures

 The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a slightly higher open on Wednesday but have pulled back well off their highs following the release of disappointing...
RTTNews