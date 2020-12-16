U.S. Stock Futures Give Back Ground Following Disappointing Retail Sales Data
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Stocks appeared poised to extend yesterday's rally earlier Wednesday morning, but the major index futures have given back ground following the release of disappointing retail sales data. The futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 19 points.
US Retail Sales Slip in November, as COVID-19 Cases Surge.
Retail sales declined by 1.1. percent,
according to data released by
the U.S. Commerce Department.
It is the second straight month sales declined,
following months of rebound from
the initial COVID-19 lockdown measures.
Declining motor...