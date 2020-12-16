Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada Revenue Agency: TFSA Limit Is $75,500 in 2021!

Motley Fool Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
With the new $6,000 maximum contribution limit in 2021, the TFSA’s cumulative limit will reach $75,500. To earn higher tax-free income, a dividend king like the Pembina Pipeline stock is an attractive investment choice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Canada Revenue Agency: How TFSA Users Can Turn Their Next $6,000 Contribution Into $18,000

 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU) beats savings for TFSA investors looking to shelter gains and income from the Canada Revenue Agency.
Motley Fool

Canada Revenue Agency: CPP Pension and TFSA Limit Increasing in 2021

 The announced CPP and TFSA contribution limits are two pivotal changes in 2021 that benefit Canadians. Income investors should also benefit from the high...
Motley Fool

Canada Revenue Agency: 1 TFSA Stat That Will Shock You

 The TFSA has been with us for more than a decade now, but most TFSA users are still not using it the way it was intended.
Motley Fool