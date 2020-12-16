Canada Revenue Agency: TFSA Limit Is $75,500 in 2021!
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
With the new $6,000 maximum contribution limit in 2021, the TFSA’s cumulative limit will reach $75,500. To earn higher tax-free income, a dividend king like the Pembina Pipeline stock is an attractive investment choice.
