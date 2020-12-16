Biden Set To Pick Former Michigan Governor For Energy Department

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate the environmental advocate and former governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm for Secretary of Energy, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. Granholm served two terms as Michigan's first female governor and was a supporter of EV battery plants for the state and diversifying its energy mix into renewables. According to Politico, if Granholm is confirmed by Senate, her experience in dealing with the car manufacturing industry would be put to good use in Biden's plan to accelerate…