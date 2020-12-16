Wish parent’s IPO off to poor start Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) traded for the first time on a public exchange Wednesday morning and moved in the opposite direction of recent IPOs. Looking for a refresher course on IPOs before proceeding? Check out this in-depth guide. About ContextLogic ContextLogic is the parent company of Wish, an e-commerce platform that sells anything and everything from apparel to kitchen items. The company’s core website Wish.com stood out during the COVID-19 pandemic as a go-to site for mass-produced and cheap items. According to The Wall Street Journal, ContextLogic has never turned an annual profit since at least 2015. But Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) traded for the first time on a public exchange Wednesday morning and moved in the opposite direction of recent IPOs. Looking for a refresher course on IPOs before proceeding? Check out this in-depth guide. About ContextLogic ContextLogic is the parent company of Wish, an e-commerce platform that sells anything and everything from apparel to kitchen items. The company’s core website Wish.com stood out during the COVID-19 pandemic as a go-to site for mass-produced and cheap items. According to The Wall Street Journal, ContextLogic has never turned an annual profit since at least 2015. But 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

