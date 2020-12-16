Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 (
6 days ago) The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the UK, USA and Canada, and on optimism about a fiscal stimulus in U.S.
