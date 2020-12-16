Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

RTTNews Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the UK, USA and Canada, and on optimism about a fiscal stimulus in U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FreeWheel Buying Beeswax To Boost Ad Demand [Video]

FreeWheel Buying Beeswax To Boost Ad Demand

Comcast-owned FreeWheel is continuing to expand its buy-side offering by announcing its acquisition of Beeswax. Beeswax offers a "bidder-as-a-service", a DSP-like ad-buying software that sits in..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:59Published
Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading [Video]

Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading

Airbnb Tops $100 Billion , on First Day of Trading. Airbnb shares opened at $146 on its first day as a publicly traded company. This was 115 percent higher than the $68 share price of its initial..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000 [Video]

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000. The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted. This week’s report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published