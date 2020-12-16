Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FreeWheel Buying Beeswax To Boost Ad Demand



Comcast-owned FreeWheel is continuing to expand its buy-side offering by announcing its acquisition of Beeswax. Beeswax offers a "bidder-as-a-service", a DSP-like ad-buying software that sits in.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:59 Published 5 days ago Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading



Airbnb Tops $100 Billion , on First Day of Trading. Airbnb shares opened at $146 on its first day as a publicly traded company. This was 115 percent higher than the $68 share price of its initial.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000



Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000. The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted. This week’s report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago