Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal



Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal Credit: nypost Duration: 00:40 Published 49 minutes ago

Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress



A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:17 Published 3 hours ago