Will Biden Seal The Fate Of The U.S. Shale Patch? Wednesday, 16 December 2020

It’s a tale as old as time: there’s a new sheriff in town, and the first item on the agenda is wiping out or otherwise undermining the policies of the old regime. It should come as no shock to anyone that President-elect Joe Biden is treading the same worn path as so many before him. And whereas incumbent President Trump was loyal to shale arguably to a fault, Biden has made lofty campaign trail promises to target “aggressive emissions reductions” that have shale executives nervous, to say the least. While many will… 👓 View full article

